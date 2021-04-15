By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) – Many people across America grew up on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and now, you can live in the home that Fred Rogers once owned.READ MORE: Chicago Public Schools, Chicago Teachers Union Say They're Close To A Deal As They Continue Negotiations On COVID Safety
The five-bedroom, four-bath home on Northumberland Street in Squirrel Hill has just gone up for sale.READ MORE: Video From Police Shooting That Killed Adam Toledo To Be Released On Thursday, COPA Says
It was owned by Fred and Joanne until the early 1960s.
It was also owned by former Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner prior to the current owner.MORE NEWS: Who Is Adam Toldeo?
The home can be yours for $850,000.