(CBS) – Magnum P.I. returns with a brand new episode tonight at 9:00PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming live and on demand with Paramount+.

CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to series stars Stephen Hill and Zachary Knighton ahead of tonight’s episode to discuss everything from toe shoes to fake voices.

MW: Hey fellas, hope all’s well! New episode, Magnum P.I. coming out tonight so let’s just right into that, what do fans have in store to see this week?

ZK: This week we are doing a little flashback. We got a little flashback, which is rare on the show and we get into Honolulu in the 80’s. We get a little groovy Honolulu. You get to see a young Imelda Marcos, which is pretty exciting. Stephen has said in a few other interviews, we’re finally going to find out how many pairs of shoes she actually has.

MW: A question we’ve all been losing sleep over.

ZK: [Laughs] You know us we’re as topical is ever on Magnum P.I.

MW: You guys have been joined by Larry Manetti and Roger Mosley from the original series. What’s it been like working with those two?

SH: Working with Roger Mosley has been a ball. I’ve been able to give him a tour of the island after him not being here for 30 years. I drove him and his wife around. It’s just great to be able to see him whenever I’m in LA or to hang out with him when he comes here.

We did some press together and we got some awesome photos out of it. When Larry is here, we get to do the same with him. So we’re very, very blessed to have a torch from 30 years ago passed to us by those characters.

MW: Any extra pressure when those guys are on set?

ZK: I would say the extra pressure when those guys are on set to make sure they feel good and respected and they do. Everybody loves those guys. It was fun to have. Unfortunately, we couldn’t have Larry back this year. Roger came back this year and he’s so much fun to have on set.

I love the stuff that he did. He saves the day in the episode. I just want to make sure those guys feel honored and respected. I hope they like what we’re doing with it. It feels like it’s been a really great relationship thus far.

SH: I’ll give you a quick story. I was making sure that Roger had his name on the back of his chair. It said cast. I went to someone, I was like, hey, what’s going on? Why does the back of his chair have cast on it? They were like, oh, you know, we ordered it, and it didn’t come in time. They come in from LA, but Roger had his own. He brought his with him.

ZK: Yes, he did. [Laughs]

SH: He’s a constant professional.

MW: You know you’ve hit that level when you don’t allow mistakes like that to be made.

SH: Yeah, he knew. He was right.

MW: Zack speaking about special guests. Your wife is also on the show now how great has it been working with her?

ZK: It’s been incredible. It’s just been a little unexpected dream come true. My wife, Betsy, is just a lovely, wonderful woman and a light. Some of the writers just fell in love with her, I guess. They created this part for her. She’s just been a really nice addition to the show and everybody. The cast loves her, and she’s just so happy to be a part of it. She really is.

SH: It starts the day off right when you hear somebody coming out of a trailer and go, ‘hey, Stevie.’ [Laughs] I just know there we go, we are going to have a good day today.

MW: Unfortunately, last question, as we run out of time here. Season finale coming up on May 7th, what do the fans have in store for the rest of this ride?

SH: I get to run around with Higgins for the first time in three seasons, which is pretty cool. Me and her are solving some crime, and then we get to find out what’s going on with her and her boyfriend.

ZK: Higgins is facing a dilemma right now. I believe there was a song written about it, “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” So, we’ll see. I guess it depends on what Higgins values. If she wants love more than a beautiful Island of O’ahu, we’re going to find out.

MW: That’s the perfect cliff hanger the people will need to tune in to find out. Well, thank you both so much for the time and all the best moving forward.

ZK: Thank you so much!

SH: Thank you.

Magnum P.I. airs Fridays at 9:00PM ET/PT on CBS or stream it live and on-demand with Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.