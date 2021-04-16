CHICAGO (CBS) — Akron is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
He is a one-year-old boxer mix who loves spending time outside enjoying the sunshine and sniffing just about everything inside.
Akron enjoys exploring that neighborhood on walks and when he’s not outside he’s constantly in search of the softest spot to nap in his bed, on the couch or even just curled up next to you anywhere.
He’s a bit larger than a typical lap dog but don’t tell him that. He loves to snuggle with his people and lay his head on to your lap. Akron is a laid back loyal companion, looking for his adults-only family.
Akron, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, will be available for adoption during PAWS Chicago “Don’t Forget Me” adoption event.
It starts Friday April 16 and runs through Saturday April 24. Adoption fees will be waived for select dogs and cats like Akron, who have been overlooked by potential adopters.
Click here or visit the PAWS Chicago website to learn more about the PAWS Chicago virtual adoption process, and meet all the adorable animals looking for a loving forever home.
"Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never the same" – Lady Gaga & us talking about these adoptable pals!
From April 16-24, we're waiving adoption fees for them & pets like them during our Don't Forget Me adoption event: https://t.co/doAzMWFJxR pic.twitter.com/F9RPvebgIt
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) April 14, 2021
