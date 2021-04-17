CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters battled a house fire in Brighton Park early Saturday morning.
One firefighter was forced to jump onto a ladder, rushing to escape from the burning roof on 34th Street in Brighton Park around 1 a.m. He did get down.
A neighbor says there was an explosion right before the fire started. It took firefighters several attempts to get the fire under control.
“It reignited after they stopped it, so they had all the firefighters run back in and try to put it out again. Im glad all of my neighbors came out safe and sound,” the neighbor said.
A dog also got out of the house safely.
One firefighter was carried out on a stretcher. The neighbor said he slipped on some steps and hurt his neck.