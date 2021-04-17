CHICAGO (CBS) — A relatively quiet pattern continues for the weekend, with temperatures trending cooler next week.
Temperatures will reach the mid 50s on Saturday, and the low 60s on Sunday, with dry and partly to mostly cloudy conditions through the weekend.READ MORE: Father Christopher Ciomek, Pastor Of St. Peter Damian Parish In Bartlett, Removed Amid 30-Year-Old Child Sex Abuse Claims
Tonight:
Partly cloudy. Low 39.READ MORE: Cook County Administers 1,000 Shots At Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Event In Morton Grove
Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy. High 62.
EXTENDEDMORE NEWS: As Carjackings Drop In Chicago, Activists Believe Violence Interrupters At Gas Stations Have Helped
Colder days return for mid week, with a little wintry mix possible on Tuesday, before temperatures return to the upper 50s at the end of next week.