CHICAGO (CBS) — A system will bring rain to downstate Illinois Saturday, but the Chicago area will stay dry, just picking up a lot of clouds this weekend.
Temperatures will be cooler near the lake, but the general temperature trend will rise into Monday.
Tuesday brings a sharp temperature drop with high only in the mid 40s and the chance for some rain and snow.
Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, high of 55 but cooler near the lake
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, 39
Sunday: Partly sunny skies and a high of 60