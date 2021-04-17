DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Ed Curran
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Snow, Chicago Weather, Weekend Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system will bring rain to downstate Illinois Saturday, but the Chicago area will stay dry, just picking up a lot of clouds this weekend.

Temperatures will be cooler near the lake, but the general temperature trend will rise into Monday.

Tuesday brings a sharp temperature drop with high only in the mid 40s and the chance for some rain and snow.

Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, high of 55 but cooler near the lake
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, 39
Sunday: Partly sunny skies and a high of 60