CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teen from unincorporated Maine Township.
Kianna Smith, 19, was last seen leaving the Harbour House Group Home on April 6 around 8:30 p.m. and did not come home for curfew later that night.READ MORE: Electrical Fire At O'Hare International Airport Closes Pedestrian Tunnel
Smith is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her left forearm.READ MORE: COVID-19 Update: Indiana Reports 1,263 New Cases, 5 Additional Deaths
She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, leggings and sandals.MORE NEWS: Ed's Driveway: Ford Mustang EcoBoost
Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call911, the Cook County Sheriff’s Police at (708)865-4895 or the Cook County Sheriff’s Office non emergency number at (847)635-1188.