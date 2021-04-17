CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out in a pedestrian tunnel at O’Hare International Airport Saturday morning, the Chicago Fire Department confirms.
The escalator fire in the pedestrian tunnel between concourses B and C was caused by an electrical issue.
Sprinklers went off, and the tunnel has been closed and electricity turned off.
People are being shuttled around the tunnel, CFD said.
No injuries were reported.