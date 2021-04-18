CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 2,666 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 10 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,302,241, including 21,663 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 70,106 tests have been reported to the state for a total of 21,729,314.
As of Saturday night, 2,127 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 510 were in intensive care and 209 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests fromApril 11 through 17 is 4.0%.
Saturday, 115,330 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Illinois, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily to 125,146.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,930,945. A total of 8,054,634 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday at midnight.