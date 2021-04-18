DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hustle Chicago stair climb moved this year to a more open venue that has plenty of stairs.

The event traditionally takes place in February at the former John Hancock Center. But this year, it moved to April and took place Sunday at Soldier Field.

Strong-legged participants huffed and puffed their way down the aisles in 20-minute intervals.

Hustle Chicago raises money for the Respiratory Health Association, which helps prevent lung disease and promotes clean air.

