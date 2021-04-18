CHICAGO (CBS) — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hustle Chicago stair climb moved this year to a more open venue that has plenty of stairs.
The event traditionally takes place in February at the former John Hancock Center. But this year, it moved to April and took place Sunday at Soldier Field.
Strong-legged participants huffed and puffed their way down the aisles in 20-minute intervals.
Hustle Chicago raises money for the Respiratory Health Association, which helps prevent lung disease and promotes clean air.