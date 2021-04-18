CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple people were shot and killed and at a shooting early Sunday morning at a bar popular with college students in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the shooter is still at large, authorities confirm.
Three people were killed and two others were wounded in the shooting, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth confirmed. Two of those shot died on the scene of the shooting. Another tried to drive to the hospital but died on the way.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Cooler Trend Next Week After Quiet Weekend
The shooting took place just before 1 a.m. inside the Somers House, at 1548 Sheridan Rd., and another exchange of gunfire took place outside in the street. The bar is popular with students who attend nearby Carthage College.
The sheriff said the shooting took place after a man was removed from the bar. Officials believe that man left and got a gun or multiple guns and returned to the bar and started shooting.READ MORE: Protesters Hold 'Healing Circle' At Site Where Adam Toledo Was Shot And Killed By Police; 'Our Presence Is A Form Of Resistance'
Police are still searching for the shooter.
Anyone with information about the shooting or where the shooter might be is asked to reach out to authorities.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
Beth said he believes this was a targeted and isolated incident and the public is not in danger.