CHICAGO (CBS) — A 1-year-old, a 3-year-old and two adults were injured in a three car crash on Lake Shore Drive just before midnight Saturday night.
Both adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and both children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital, according to the Chicago Fire Department. One adult and one child were listed in serious to critical condition, while the other adult and child were listed in fair to serious condition.
Chicago police say three vehicles were traveling southbound in the 3300 block of Lake Shore Drive just before midnight. A Mazda SUV struck a Cadillac sedan, which then struck a Ford sedan.
The two adults were standing outside next to the Cadillac, exchanging information, when they were struck by the Mazda. The children were inside the Ford.
The driver of the Ford was issued a citation for not having a driver’s license, police said.