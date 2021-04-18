DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Shots were fired toward the Rogers Park (24th) District police station Sunday morning.

The police station is located at 6464 N. Clark St.

At 10:21 a.m., someone drove up to the building and began firing shots in its direction, police said.

The suspect led the scene. No damages or injuries were reported.

There was no one in custody Sunday afternoon. Area Three detectives were investigating.

