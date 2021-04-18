CHICAGO (CBS) — Shots were fired toward the Rogers Park (24th) District police station Sunday morning.
The police station is located at 6464 N. Clark St.
At 10:21 a.m., someone drove up to the building and began firing shots in its direction, police said.
The suspect led the scene. No damages or injuries were reported.
There was no one in custody Sunday afternoon. Area Three detectives were investigating.