CHICAGO (CBS) — A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 29-year-old father has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Homan Square neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side.

The family spoke about their loss with CBS 2’s Steven Graves Sunday night at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

The family of little Jaslyn Adams said her father was also shot, but survived. In the wake of the horror, the family was trying to grapple with their loss.

“It’s really emotional now for my family,” said Jaslyn’s aunt, Tawny McMullen.

The words from McMullen were tearful and pain-filled as she remembered the 7-year-old as funny and joyful.

“She was just the sweet and outgoing; really talkative; really lovable,” McMullen said.

Family spoke from right outside Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where the girl died.

A Chicago Police officer rushed her there about two miles away, where she was found in a bullet-ridden car – sitting in a McDonald’s drive-thru in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road, at Kedzie Avenue.

At least 30 shell casings surrounded the vehicle after the shooting at 4:18 p.m. The tinted windows on side were shot out.

Bullet holes were left in the frame and back window as well.

Investigators said Jaslyn was hit multiple times around her body. Family said her father, Jontae Adams, 29, was also hit.

Chicago Police said the 29-year-old was shot in the upper body. He was also taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was reported in serious condition, and he was expected to survive.

Jaslyn’s grandmother told CBS 2 that Jontae Adams called her as soon as the shooting happened, saying, “They shot my baby!”

Chicago Police now looking into who the assailants are.

It was unclear Sunday night if the shooting was targeted, but officers have not said the public is at risk.

But for now, a family is devastated that their innocent girl is gone – someone who simply loved TikTok videos and laughing.

“Y’all, please put the guns down,” McMullen said. “Our kids want to play. My kids can’t even go out the door because of this violence. Please put the guns down.”

Family said it was normal outing for Jaslyn and her dad to go to McDonalds.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke out about the shooting on Twitter Sunday night, saying she was “heartbroken and angered” and calling for an end to “the epidemic of gun violence.”

I am heartbroken and angered that a 7-year-old child was killed this afternoon on Chicago's West Side. This unthinkable act of violence has no place here. The epidemic of gun violence cutting our children's lives short cannot go on. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) April 19, 2021

Late Sunday, police said the shooter or shooters had not been caught.