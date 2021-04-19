CHICAGO (CBS) — First Lady Jill Biden made a stop in Illinois Monday, drawing on her own experience as a professor to highlight proposed federal education assistance.
"Without educated and trained workers, businesses can't build. Innovation is held back, and our economy drags," Biden said. "We can't afford to exclude so many from continuing their education just because they come from certain areas or income brackets."
The First Lady, along with Governor JB Pritzker, also toured two labs at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, designed to help students prepare for nursing and engineering careers.
She hopes to highlight the American Rescue Plan. The proposal would provide $40 billion for improving educational facilities and student grants.
It was my pleasure to welcome @FLOTUS Biden and @SecCardona to Illinois for a tour of @saukvalleycc.
