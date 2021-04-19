CHICAGO (CBS) — The man who prosecutors said was with Adam Toledo the night the 13-year-old was shot and killed by police was out on bond Monday night.

But that man – Ruben Roman, 21 – did not post bond himself. A local organization did.

And as CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the amount posted had even the judge drawing attention to it.

The Chicago Community Bond Fund has posted bond for more than 650 people – totaling more than $4 million. Roman was one of the latest recipients.

Prosecutors said Roman was the man who was with Adam Toledo in the final moments of the teen’s life.

Roman is accused of firing the shots that sent police to the scene near 24th Street and Sawyer Avenue in Little Village early on Monday, March 29. He was allegedly captured on surveillance video and audio recordings.

Officers knocked Roman down during the chase in the alley. He was arrested.

Ogden (10th) District Officer Eric Stillman continued down the alley where Adam was shot and killed.

Roman faces felonies including child endangerment and reckless discharge in connection with his actions that night, and a probation violation.

On Monday night, he was out on bond – at home on electronic monitoring.

“We often prioritize cases that are connected to social justice movements – especially the movement to end police violence,” said Keisa Reynolds, who currently leads the Chicago Community Bond Fund.

The bond fund pays bonds for those who can’t afford to pay on their own. They bonded Roman out of jail – putting up $40,000.

“We made the decision to post bond for Mr. Roman because we are aware that the city will continue to use him as a scapegoat for the killing of Adam Toledo, which was committed by the Chicago Police Department,” Reynolds said.

At a hearing Monday, a judge commented on the large amount of money posted on Roman’s behalf, saying, “A lot of people sitting in jail could use some of that money, I bet.”

“Other people’s bonds will not go unpaid simply because we paid Mr. Roman’s,” Reynolds said. “With high-profile cases like this one, it becomes even more important that somebody enjoys the presumption of innocence.”

De Mar asked Reynolds if there is a certain type of charge or crime they won’t support. She said the crime committed does not factor into the decision on which cases to support.