CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago police officers were taken to the hospital after a CPD vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run collision with a Jeep.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the incident happened in the 800 block of West 87th after 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.
A white Jeep Trail Hawk was “traveling at a high rate of speed disobeyed a red light when he was attempting to make a turn onto 87th and Vincennes.” That’s according to the Chicago Police Department.
The offender fled on foot westbound after the crash. Police said no one is in custody.
Authorities said one person suffered a laceration from an air bag that was deployed. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.
The officers are said to be in good condition.
This is a developing story.