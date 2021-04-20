CHICAGO (CBS)– Latinx lawyers and community leaders want the Department of Justice to look into the death of Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old boy shot and killed by a police officer.
The group will meet outside the Pilsen Law Center at 10:30 a.m. to call for an outside investigation.
Leaders are also calling on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to speed up the Chicago Police Department’s consent decree reforms. A part of that would change the department’s policy on foot-chases by police, like the one into an alley on March 29th, which resulted in Toledo’s death.