By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — A few rain and snow showers will continue Tuesday evening, especially south of the city and in Northwest Indiana.

Planner Tomorrow: 04.20.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Tuesday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain/snow showers. The low is 32.

A Freeze Warning is in place beginning at midnight through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

High Temperatures: 04.20.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy. A few rain or snow showers may be possible, but with no accumulation.

7 Day Forecast: 04.20.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Temperatures steadily climb for the remainder of the week, and return to the 70s by next week.