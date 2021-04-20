CHICAGO (CBS) — A few rain and snow showers will continue Tuesday evening, especially south of the city and in Northwest Indiana.
On Tuesday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain/snow showers. The low is 32.
A Freeze Warning is in place beginning at midnight through 9 a.m. Wednesday.
On Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy. A few rain or snow showers may be possible, but with no accumulation.
Temperatures steadily climb for the remainder of the week, and return to the 70s by next week.