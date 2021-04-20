CHICAGO (CBS) — After a Minnesota jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on all counts in the murder of George Floyd, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the conviction “marks an important milestone on the journey to justice.”

“No courtroom can ever replace a life, but it can and should deliver justice. Today, the jury in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial honored that truth,” Pritzker said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

"My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd, who deserve to have him alive today. I'm also thinking of all our Black communities and other communities of color who see their children or their parents or themselves in George Floyd, and Daunte Wright, and Adam Toledo, and Breonna Taylor, and Laquan McDonald. "This verdict marks an important milestone on the journey to justice, but the fullest measure of progress is how we deliver accountability, safety and meaningful change. "In Illinois, we are addressing law enforcement reform, criminal justice reform, economic opportunity, educational equity and health care. "We can and must make progress every day until we have a state and a nation and a justice system that truly serve everyone. And as long as there's more work to be done, that's what we'll do."

Chauvin was convicted Tuesday following nearly a year of protest, introspection, and raw emotion. Last May, he held a knee down on George Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes.

He was found guilty of second-degree murder and two other charges in Floyd’s death.

The verdict was read in Hennepin County, Minnesota court just after 4 p.m. Thursday. It took the jury roughly 10 hours of deliberation to reach their verdict — about four hours Monday afternoon and evening, and another six hours Tuesday starting at 8 a.m.

Chauvin was convicted of three charges:

• Second-degree unintentional murder means causing death without intent by committing a felony.

• Second-degree manslaughter is causing death by unreasonable risk.

• Third-degree murder means causing death by an “eminently dangerous” act, showing a “depraved mind.”

The maximum penalty on second-degree murder charges is up to 40 years in prison, and the third-degree murder charges carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison. The maximum penalty on second-degree manslaughter is up to 10 years in prison.