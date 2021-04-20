MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was in Minneapolis late Tuesday as the
guilty verdict was read for fired police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.
Jackson, who is visibly battling Parkinson’s disease, spoke at a news conference with Floyd’s family members and activists shortly after the verdict. He said the moment was emotional and historical.
“We must learn to live together as brothers and sisters and not die apart,” Jackson said. “We must live together and not die apart.”
Jackson has fought for most of his life for racial equity and human rights – including by marching with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s.