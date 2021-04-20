CHICAGO (CBS) — The guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd has brought many reactions regarding how the case was tried.
CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to a former state prosecutor and a retired judge about the Derek Chauvin case. The attorney and legal analyst said the verdict was right on point.
The reason? Because of the way the prosecutor charged to the case.
"They focused in on exactly what it takes to convict in a situation where there is reckless disregard," said Patricia Brown Holmes. "Or whether there is intent for actions and whether there was an unreasonable use of force."
Kwyn Townsend Riley, with Black Youth Project 100, said the verdict shows that the system only works when there is a resounding call for change.
"George Floyd's girlfriend has said how everybody was walking around with her eyes shut for a very long time. People are finally opening them," Townsend Riley said. "People are finally actually opening their ears to hear the chants, to hear the cries and to hear the anger of young people that are organizing on the front lines."
Riley said there is still work to do and Black people should use this moment as a moment of reflection as to what lies ahead.