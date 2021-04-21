CHICAGO (CBS) — More COVID vaccine shots are being given around the state, but the number of cases jumped by almost 200.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,765 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) including 28 additional deaths.READ MORE: Aldermen Approve Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Plan To Update Affordable Housing Requirements For Developers As City Council Resumes In-Person Meetings
So far, IDPH confirmed a total of 1,309,552 COVID cases in the state, including more than 21,000 deaths.
The state reported that on Tuesday, 140,712 vaccine doses were given in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of COVID vaccines given daily is 122,842 doses.
On Tuesday, IDPH reported the average COVID-19 case positivity rate in Illinois was below 4% for the first time in two weeks, but coronavirus hospitalizations remain at their highest levels in more than two months. The state also has now received more than 10 million doses of vaccine since December.READ MORE: Matteson, Tinley Park Now Have Walk-In COVID Vaccine Sites, Open Through Saturday
There were 2,587 reported new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as nine more deaths.
Public Health Officials Announce 2,765 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease: https://t.co/v4354i4cCc
— IDPH (@IDPH) April 21, 2021MORE NEWS: Chicago Undercover Police Officer, Sergeant Honored For 'High Level Of Professionalism'