CHICAGO (CBS) — Starting Wednesday morning, Loretto Hospital is offering COVID-19 vaccinations through a city-run clinic.

For now – it’s only for people who live in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood.

Back in March, the city cut off first-doses of vaccine to the hospital. There were reports that some people were getting vaccinated, even though they weren’t eligible.

The city is managing the new clinic. It includes registration and scheduling.

Loretto Hospital will provide the staff.

