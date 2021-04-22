CHICAGO (CBS) — A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after police fired shots at him on the Bloomingdale Trail while responding to “several crimes involving a weapon.”
Police said the man was suspected in "several crimes involving a weapon" and was located at the west end of the Bloomingdale Trail, also known as The 606 Trail, in Logan Square shortly after 7 a.m.
"A confrontation ensued and resulted in shots fired by police with no hits," police said in a media notification on the incident.
The man was arrested at the scene, and police said a weapon was recovered. Police did not provide details on the crimes in which the man was a suspect.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force, and the officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, as is standard procedure when officers fire their weapons.