CHICAGO (CBS) — Guthrie’s Tavern just west of Wrigley Field announced back in July that it was going out of business as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s going to be making a comeback after all.
CBS 2 was there back on July 23, when Guthrie's served, at 1300 W. Addison St. at the intersection with Lakewood Avenue, served its final round of drinks. Faithful patrons stood in line outside, waiting to make a final visit to the bar that billed itself as a place "where neighbors become friends."
The tavern at the time had decided simply cannot afford to keep the drinks flowing. Manager Mark Fellows told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry that a decision by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to shut down bars again at the time due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases left no other option.
"There's a sense of nostalgia; something we're losing in the neighborhood fabric, which hopefully somebody will regenerate – they'll buy the place, do something real, and we'll have something come back after that," Guthrie's bargoer Brian McConnell said at the time. "That's basically Chicago, isn't it?"
It just so happens that McConnell’s comments that evening turn out to have been prescient. Guthrie’s now has a new owner, who also owns Commonwealth at 2000 W. Roscoe St. in Roscoe Village.
There is no grand reopening date yet, but soon, the boards will be coming off the windows at Guthrie’s and the neighborhood gang can head back to the bar.
"I've always felt like I'm privileged to have this opportunity, and I see it more as saving a legacy and a historic location more than a business venture," said new owner Matthew Baldino.
The tavern will reopen sometime in June – with new ventilation, and possibly outdoor space. But the same board games for which Guthrie’s has long been known will still be there.