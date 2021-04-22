CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’ve had no luck getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, you now have another option.
Cook County Health is now accepting walk-ins at its Tinley Park and Matteson vaccination sites. No appointment necessary.
This pilot program began Wednesday and will continue through Saturday. One woman drove all the way from Gurnee to Tinley Park to get her COVID shot.
"It's just a huge hassle trying to look for appointments," said Katarzyna Gamaj. I spent about an hour looking for appointments until I said you know what, I'll spend that hour driving instead."
If you walk-in to the Tinley Park location, you’ll get the Moderna vaccine. If you head to the Matteson site, you’ll receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Both locations are open from 8:30 am to 5:30 p.m. You will need a photo ID to register on site.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently approved for 16 and 17 year olds so those teens have to go to the Matteson location and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.