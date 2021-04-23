CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire inside Bar22 in the South Loop overnight left smoke and broken glass early Friday morning.
Firefighters responded to the bar located at Cermak Road and Michigan Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Heavy smoke was seen pouring from the bar.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
