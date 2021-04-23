DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire inside Bar22 in the South Loop overnight left smoke and broken glass early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the bar located at Cermak Road and Michigan Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Heavy smoke was seen pouring from the bar.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

