CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — The Chicago Bears have eight selections and a lengthy list of issues to address on offense and defense in the draft starting with the No. 20 overall pick.
They could use help on the offensive line and at receiver, not to mention a quarterback to develop behind recently acquired veteran Andy Dalton.
There are issues on defense, too. The Bears let former All-Pro Kyle Fuller go for salary-cap reasons and could use another edge rusher opposite Khalil Mack after Robert Quinn managed two sacks last season.
They come into the draft with eight picks.

Word on the street.#BearsDraft | 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/85ga6D7VUS
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 23, 2021
