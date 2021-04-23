CHICAGO (CBS)– Most blood banks in the U.S. are in need of donors, since the pandemic has shut down many of their drives.
The Red Cross says, with vaccination numbers going up, blood banks are starting to move away from collecting plasma from COVID survivors.
Nope! Donating blood after getting a #COVIDVaccine won't reduce your protection from the virus. These vaccines were created to generate an immune response, which isn't impacted by donating blood. pic.twitter.com/2Iopr6FsPp
— American Red Cross (@RedCross) April 22, 2021
Early clinical trials are starting to show the plasma doesn't help much with COVID-19, and banks say they already have plenty.
A push is underway to get healthy people to donate blood.