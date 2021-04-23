DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:blood donation, Blood Drives, Red Cross

CHICAGO (CBS)– Most blood banks in the U.S. are in need of donors, since the pandemic has shut down many of their drives.

The Red Cross says, with vaccination numbers going up, blood banks are starting to move away from collecting plasma from COVID survivors.

READ MORE: Six Flags Great America Reopening On Saturday

Early clinical trials are starting to show the plasma doesn’t help much with COVID-19, and banks say they already have plenty.

MORE NEWS: University Of Chicago Alum, Longtime Employee Told To Leave On-Campus Apartment Unless He Can Find Another University Job

A push is underway to get healthy people to donate blood.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff