By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A 53-year-old man was killed in a house fire in the Little Village neighborhood overnight.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the house, located at 2655 S. Harding Avenue, for heavy flames.

Four people were displaced by the fire.

This is a developing story. 

