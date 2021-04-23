CHICAGO (CBS)– A 53-year-old man was killed in a house fire in the Little Village neighborhood overnight.
The Chicago Fire Department responded to the house, located at 2655 S. Harding Avenue, for heavy flames.READ MORE: Two Cars Crash Into Restaurant In Albany Park
Notification of 53 yr male Civilian Fire Death @2655 S. Harding , 4 displacement. One bls transport non Fire related. 4-1-9 pic.twitter.com/6twsjyyKhy
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 23, 2021READ MORE: Walk-Ins Begin Friday At Chicago-Operated COVID-19 Vaccine Sites
Four people were displaced by the fire.MORE NEWS: Bar22 In South Loop Catches Fire Overnight
This is a developing story.