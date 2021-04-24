CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 2,907 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 25 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,318,998, including 21,802 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 94,766 tests have been reported for a total of 22,208,256.
As of Friday night 2,048 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 462 were in intensive care and 234 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from April 17 to 23 is 3.5%.
Friday 125,524 COVID-19 vaccine doses were reportedly administered in the state, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily to 113,814 and the total number of doses administered in the state to 8,736,002.