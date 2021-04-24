CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 1,127 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 13 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 713,959 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 12,861, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 410 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

So far, 3,357,565 people have been tested in the state, up from 3,347,994 on Friday. A total of 9,623,269 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

Find Indiana testing sites at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

Residents 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Schedule a vaccine at https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is only available to individuals 18 and older, is being offered at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through April 29.

On April 30, families with children 16 and older are encouraged to visit the speedway between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to receive the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Second dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose, ISDH said in a release.

Appointments also are still available at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is currently offering the Pfizer vaccine. The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

Additional clinics are planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:

Elkhart County:

Tolson Center

1320 Benham Ave.

Elkhart, IN 46516

Kosciusko County:

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St.

Warsaw, IN 46580

Find other vaccination sites at https://ourshot.in.gov.

As of Saturday, a total of 3,981,230 doses have been administered in the state, including 2,270,448 first doses and 1,710,782 individuals who are fully vaccinated.