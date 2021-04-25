DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — A warmup is in store for the Chicago area, but for Sunday temperatures will fall back a bit.

A cold front rode through the area Saturday night, and temperatures will only be near 50 Sunday. That is 13 degrees less than Saturday’s 63 degrees.

The beginning of the week will bring a big jump in temperatures! Monday will reach the low to mid 70s with sunshine and breezy conditions.
The push of warm air then sends temperatures into the low 80s for Tuesday.
Forecast:
Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler, 50.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, low of 40.
Monday: Sunny and warm, 73.