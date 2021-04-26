CHICAGO (CBS)– A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with several carjackings of rideshare drivers.
Police said the teen was identified as one of the offenders involved in carjacking incidents in December of 2020 at the following locations:
- 10000 block of South Aberdeen Street
- 9900 block of South Emerald Avenue
- 1100 block of West 95th Street
The carjacking incidents took place on Dec. 11 and Dec. 22.
The teen was arrested Sunday by the CPD carjacking taskforce. He faces three felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking.
Court information was not immediately available.