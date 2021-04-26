CHICAGO (CBS) — A car hit a dirt bike in the Avalon Park neighborhood Monday night and sped off, and the man who was riding the dirt bike is dead.
Around 7:25 p.m., a Kia was headed west on 83rd Street at Kimbark Avenue when it hit the 27-year-old man on the dirt bike, police said.
The driver of the Kia drove off.
Police said man on the dirt bike was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was reported in critical condition. He has now been pronounced dead.
No one was in custody Monday night.