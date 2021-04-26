CHICAGO (CBS) — The City of Chicago dedicated $1.5 million this year for home modification projects for disabled residents – and they’re looking to spend the money.

The city still has dozens of openings this year they’re looking to fill. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas showed us Monday how the HomeMod program workers.

Troy Kelly values prayer and simplicity. He’s a Franciscan brother in the Catholic Church.

“A life that helps you be free of a lot of worldly cares and worries,” Kelly said.

But a worriless life was hard to come by in 2017, when he lost his legs due to an illness. He moved into his mother’s house in Ashburn, but in his wheelchair, he couldn’t get down the porch or into the bathroom.

“Sometimes the cross feels heavy and God will send someone to help you carry it,” Kelly said.

Now, Kelly can get in front of the mirror again. That help came when his family found the City of Chicago’s HomeMod program.

He applied, and in November, the city installed a wheelchair lift. Last week, they finished remodeling the bathroom – complete with a handicap-accessible shower.

“I really believe that it was in God’s Providence that we found the program,” Kelly said.

The City says the program is open to people living in Chicago with a disability. You must have a low income and you must be younger than 60 years old.

“Give us a call,” Wells said. “We’re here to help.”

Wells is a disabilities specialist with the program. She said there are still about 50 openings left for this year for those who would benefit from the program.

“It’s extremely expensive to live with a disability for your medical needs, your transportation, and your home modifications,” Wells said.

The goal is to create independence – and in Kelly’s case, happiness.

“My emotions have been all over the place because some of the hardest tasks have become easier,” he said.

There is currently no waitlist for the HomeMod program.

If you or someone you know would like to apply, click here.