CHICAGO (CBS) —Not everyone is showing up to get their second COVID vaccine shot.
The CDC said 8% of Americans missed their second Pfizer or Moderna shots. Without the second shot you aren't fully vaccinated, and can be vulnerable to the coronavirus.
The one shot option is back, as Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is back in use after a pause to investigate a handful of cases of blood clots. The questions about side effects left some Americans hesitant about getting vaccinated. And that had health leaders pushing for new ways to reach skeptics.
"We can reach with better education in getting the vaccines into hands of people that they trust, like their local physicians," said former FDA commissioner Doctor Scott Gottlieb.
Pastor Marvin Hunter of Grace Memorial Baptist Church in Lawndale used Facebook Live to encourage his congregation to get vaccinated. He’s calling on other faith leaders to do the same.