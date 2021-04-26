DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS)– A big warmup is in effect.

Monday’s temperatures will be in the low 70s with partly sunny skies.

With breezy sunshine, the temps make it into the 80s on Tuesday. Showers and possible thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening.