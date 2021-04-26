CHICAGO (CBS)– CTA Red Line trains are delayed after a passenger was found unresponsive at the Addison Street stop early Monday morning.
According to police, the victim, around 25 to 30 years old, was found unresponsive on the train and was pronounced dead just after 6 a.m.
#Wrigleyville – expect delays on CTA Red Line trains. Police are investigating after finding an unresponsive passenger on a train at the Addison stop. Trains are sharing one track between Belmont & Sheridan, and no trains are stopping at Addison. pic.twitter.com/O5WBOUIZnQ
— Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) April 26, 2021
Red Line trains are not stopping at Addison.
[Major Delays] 95th-bound Red Line trains are standing at Addison due to a sick customer. Crews working to restore service.
— cta (@cta) April 26, 2021
This is a developing story.