By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Addison Street, CTA, Red Line, Red Line Trains

CHICAGO (CBS)– CTA Red Line trains are delayed after a passenger was found unresponsive at the Addison Street stop early Monday morning.

According to police, the victim, around 25 to 30 years old, was found unresponsive on the train and was pronounced dead just after 6 a.m.

A death investigation is underway.

Red Line trains are not stopping at Addison.

This is a developing story. 

