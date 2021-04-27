DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures soared a good 20 degrees above average on Tuesday.

The warm air will be pushed away with our next cold front. Showers and thunderstorms are on the way overnight, especially by daybreak.

The low for Tuesday night is 58.

If the morning round holds together and showers and clouds linger through midday, instability would fizzle out and we would have just leftover showers in the afternoon Wednesday – especially if a cool breeze develops off the lake.

On the other hand, if the morning round isn’t all that impressive and we get some midday heating going, we have a better chance for afternoon/early evening storms to form.

Either way, there will be falling temperatures as northeast winds pull stable air off the lake.

It has been warmest south of I-80, and that area would have the best chance for storms late on Wednesday due to the warmer air.

The high for Wednesday is 68, and for Thursday 62 with showers.

