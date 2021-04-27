DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS)– Another warm day is ahead and rain is on the way.

Temperatures are expected to climb to the low 80s Tuesday, nearly 20 degrees above the norm.

Rain comes into the area tonight with showers and thunderstorms possible. There is a marginal risk for severe storms Tuesday night and a marginal risk for areas south and in northwest Indiana for Wednesday.

Rain showers continue to impact the area through the morning hours of Thursday.