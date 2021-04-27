CHICAGO (CBS)– Another warm day is ahead and rain is on the way.
Temperatures are expected to climb to the low 80s Tuesday, nearly 20 degrees above the norm.
READ MORE: 3 Thrown From Car, Critically Injured In Evergreen Park Crash
Rain comes into the area tonight with showers and thunderstorms possible. There is a marginal risk for severe storms Tuesday night and a marginal risk for areas south and in northwest Indiana for Wednesday.
Rain showers continue to impact the area through the morning hours of Thursday.