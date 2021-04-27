CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were critically injured Tuesday morning, when their car crashed in southwest suburban Evergreen Park.
Shortly after 5:10 a.m., Evergreen Park Police responded to reports of a crash near 92nd and Western, and found three people had been thrown from their car in a single-vehicle crash. The car ended up on its roof in the crash.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: New Cases Still Falling, But Vaccinations Have Dropped 20% In Past Two Weeks
All three victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.READ MORE: CDC Says Fully Vaccinated Americans Don't Need Masks At Small Outdoor Gatherings
The cause of the crash is under investigation, and Western Avenue remains closed between 91st and 95th streets.MORE NEWS: Work Zone Awareness Week Highlights Safety Tips To Drivers, Workers Safe
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Evergreen Park Police at 708-422-2144.