CHICAGO (CBS) — From clerks to cleaners, Metra plans to hire more than 100 people in the coming weeks for what it calls “an expected increase in ridership.”
The rail agency is also looking to refill some jobs left vacant when the pandemic started.
The jobs will be posted online beginning May 3. The hiring will take place between the spring and fall.
“We want to make sure we are properly staffed to meet the needs of our riders as more and more of them begin returning to our trains,” said Metra Executive Director/CEO Jim Derwinski. “Metra is always looking for talented people who thrive in a challenging and fast-paced industry. Our most important resource is a committed and diverse team that brings together a wealth of knowledge, skill and experience.”
Click here to see a video featuring "current job holders explaining the duties." Or go to www.Metrarail.com.
Anyone wanting to a job can go to Metra’s careers page, which can be reached through metrarail.com/about-metra/careers.
