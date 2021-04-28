DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s cooling down and rain is on the way.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the low 60s with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. The highest chance for rain is Wednesday morning.

Showers continue into Thursday. The rain is expected to clear by the weekend when temperatures climb back to the 70s and 80s!

