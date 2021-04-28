DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff

CHICAGO (CBS)– A car and police SUV crashed in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police said the driver of a Chevy Malibu, with a baby and a 7-year-old boy inside, ran a red light and struck a police SUV in the 5500 block of South State Street around 10 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported.

The Chevy driver was given a ticket for driving through a red light.

