CHICAGO (CBS)– A car and police SUV crashed in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday night.
Police said the driver of a Chevy Malibu, with a baby and a 7-year-old boy inside, ran a red light and struck a police SUV in the 5500 block of South State Street around 10 p.m.READ MORE: Uber Driver Rushes To Help Men Injured In Shooting, Crash In The Loop
No serious injuries were reported.
The Chevy driver was given a ticket for driving through a red light.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Showers, Thunderstorms Ahead Wednesday
MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Rain And Thunder On Wednesday