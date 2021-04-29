CHICAGO (CBS) — A front pushed through the Chicago area Thursday evening, bringing gusty winds and showers.
Rain was falling in East Lakeview at 7:22 p.m. CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reported gusts of 50 to 60 mph were expected any minute downtown.
High winds are about to arrive in the city as the cold front moves in. Gusts 50-60 mph possible. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather pic.twitter.com/7QTE0fDBbc
— Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) April 30, 2021
A severe thunderstorm was earlier issued until 7:15 p.m. for parts of the area. Southwest Cook, south DuPage, northwest Will, and northeast Kendall counties were under the warning.
Subsequently, winds in the city were expected to gust 50-60 mph. No severe weather warnings were issued for the city.
Gusty showers headed for The Loop. Winds in the city could gust 50-60 mph around 7:30pm. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather pic.twitter.com/KR1NzHvBuG
— Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) April 30, 2021
High winds along this front which is now moving to the city. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather pic.twitter.com/OXQyUUJNwH
— Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) April 30, 2021
It will be clearing overnight as the low drops to 48.
On Friday, it will be chilly lakeside – 58 for the overall high, but near 50 lakeside.
All areas warm into summer range this weekend. The high climbs to 81 on Saturday with windy conditions.
On Sunday, clouds will be building with a high of 82 and a late-day thunder chance.