DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A front pushed through the Chicago area Thursday evening, bringing gusty winds and showers.

Rain was falling in East Lakeview at 7:22 p.m. CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reported gusts of 50 to 60 mph were expected any minute downtown.

READ MORE: Amazon Van With Packages Inside Stolen While Driver Makes Delivery In Old Town

A severe thunderstorm was earlier issued until 7:15 p.m. for parts of the area. Southwest Cook, south DuPage, northwest Will, and northeast Kendall counties were under the warning.

8 p.m. Thursday: 04.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Subsequently, winds in the city were expected to gust 50-60 mph. No severe weather warnings were issued for the city.

It will be clearing overnight as the low drops to 48.

On Friday, it will be chilly lakeside – 58 for the overall high, but near 50 lakeside.

7 Day Forecast: 04.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

All areas warm into summer range this weekend. The high climbs to 81 on Saturday with windy conditions.

MORE NEWS: Fans To Be Allowed At Bulls, Blackhawks Games, City Loosening Indoor Restrictions As COVID Numbers Improve

On Sunday, clouds will be building with a high of 82 and a late-day thunder chance.

Mary Kay Kleist