CHICAGO (CBS)– Investigators in Delphi, Indiana are looking into a possible new lead in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.
A man arrested for a heinous crime in Lafeyette, Indiana involving a nine-year old girl is now on police radar in the Delphi case.
Last week, James Brian Chadwell was arrested in Lafayette. He's accused of kidnapping, beating and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.
The Carroll County sheriff said the information on Chadwell had been shared with investigators in the Delphi case and they are looking into him.
It’s very early in the process, and detectives are not sharing many details about a possible connection to the Delphi murders.