By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — In this unique time we all need stories of hope to keep us going.

The Red Cross honored 12 groups of heroes at a virtual ceremony Thursday morning. So many deserving stories this year. We at CBS Chicago were honored to help host the event.

The annual heroes event was established 19 years ago to raise awareness of local heroes who carry out the mission of the Red Cross by making a commitment to creating stronger communities and providing help when crisis strikes.

We congratulate all the heroes. If you can, please donate to the Red Cross.

