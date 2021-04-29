CHICAGO (CBS) — In this unique time we all need stories of hope to keep us going.
The Red Cross honored 12 groups of heroes at a virtual ceremony Thursday morning. So many deserving stories this year. We at CBS Chicago were honored to help host the event.
The annual heroes event was established 19 years ago to raise awareness of local heroes who carry out the mission of the Red Cross by making a commitment to creating stronger communities and providing help when crisis strikes.
We congratulate all the heroes. If you can, please donate to the Red Cross.
Congratulations to Megan Murphy our 2021 #RedCross Healthcare Hero!
Megan, a nurse, stepped up to managed 2 additional intensive care units as the need for beds & staff increased due to the pandemic. Watch here: https://t.co/9mN7LXV5a6
Thanks to our generous sponsor @ULdialogue. pic.twitter.com/rYkEeq0lSS
— American Red Cross of Illinois (@RedCrossIL) April 29, 2021