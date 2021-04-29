CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were injured when shots were fired through a window of a house in the South Austin neighborhood.
According to police, the men, ages 23 and 21 years old, were inside a residence in the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway around 6:15 a.m. when shots were fired through a window.
The offender was in an alley near the residence at the time of the shooting.
The 23-year-old victim was shot in the back. The 21-year-old victim was shot in the left knee. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story.