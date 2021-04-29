DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were injured when shots were fired through a window of a house in the South Austin neighborhood.

According to police, the men, ages 23 and 21 years old, were inside a residence in the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway around 6:15 a.m. when shots were fired through a window.

The offender was in an alley near the residence at the time of the shooting.

The 23-year-old victim was shot in the back. The 21-year-old victim was shot in the left knee. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. 

